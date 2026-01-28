Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 19.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 343.19 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 19.59% to Rs 57.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 343.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 285.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.343.19285.0422.6723.1385.6171.8777.5964.5057.6348.19

