Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 19.59% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 343.19 croreNet profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 19.59% to Rs 57.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 343.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 285.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales343.19285.04 20 OPM %22.6723.13 -PBDT85.6171.87 19 PBT77.5964.50 20 NP57.6348.19 20
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:05 PM IST