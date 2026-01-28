Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 19.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 343.19 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 19.59% to Rs 57.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 343.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 285.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales343.19285.04 20 OPM %22.6723.13 -PBDT85.6171.87 19 PBT77.5964.50 20 NP57.6348.19 20

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

