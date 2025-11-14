Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 31.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.72% to Rs 9.04 croreNet profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation declined 31.65% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 52.72% to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.0419.12 -53 OPM %-3.43-0.99 -PBDT2.013.01 -33 PBT2.013.01 -33 NP1.492.18 -32
