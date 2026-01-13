Siemens Energy India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2372.7, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.25% in last one year as compared to a 10.7% rally in NIFTY and a 2.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2372.7, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25656.75. The Sensex is at 83440.78, down 0.52%.Siemens Energy India Ltd has eased around 19.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34473.55, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 76.89 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News