Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puravankara soars after buying 53.5-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Puravankara soars after buying 53.5-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Puravankara surged 12.78% to Rs 271.30 after it has acquired a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, with a potential gross development value of over Rs 4,800 crore.

The company said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to expand across key Bengaluru micro-markets, driven by improving infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and sustained end-user demand for residential housing.

Anekal Taluk has been witnessing increased real estate activity due to its proximity to major employment hubs and upcoming infrastructure developments, making it an attractive destination for residential projects.

Puravankara continues to focus on land acquisitions in high-growth locations to support its long-term development pipeline and reinforce its footprint in core urban markets.

 

Commenting on the development, Ashish Puravankara, MD, Puravankara, said the acquisition forms part of the companys strategy to systematically add quality developable land to its launch pipeline across strategic micro-markets.

Also Read

Google's Android Emergency Location Service (ELS)

Google's Android Emergency Location Service goes live in India: What is it

Stock Market LIVE, December 23, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile, Nifty below 26,200; SMIDs mixed; Gold hits record high

Sunil Gavaskar

Delhi HC orders Meta, X to remove posts misusing Sunil Gavaskar's identity

Coal India share price rose on December 23

Coal India hits over 2-month high as arm's IPO likely in early 2026

Money, finance

Aadhaar to UPI, key policy changes that shaped your money in 2025

This reflects our disciplined approach to growth with a long-term view for the organisation, and our confidence in the fundamentals of these markets to create large, sustainable communities, he said.

The newly acquired land parcel at Attibele Hobli is strategically located and offers a saleable area of 6.4 million sq ft, with a potential gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 4,800 crore, the company said.

Adding further context, Mallanna Sasalu, CEO South, Puravankara Limited, said the project is located in a micro-market characterised by strong end-user demand and limited availability of developable land.

Prior to this acquisition, during H1 FY26, we added a total of 6.36 million sq ft of developable area in Bengaluru and Mumbai, with an estimated gross development value of Rs 9,100 crore. The addition of another Rs 4,800 crore takes the potential GDV to Rs 13,900 crore and the developable area to 12.76 million sq ft for the year-to-date, he said.

He further added that earlier this year, the company advanced its Bengaluru expansion plans through strategic acquisitions, including a partnership with KVN Property Holdings LLP for a 24.59-acre parcel at KIADB Hardware Park in North Bengaluru, with a developable area of 3.48 million sq ft and a potential GDV of over Rs 3,300 crore. This was followed by a joint development of a 5.5-acre parcel in Balegere, East Bengaluru, offering a developable area of 0.85 million sq ft and a potential GDV of over Rs 1,000 crore.

The Puravankara Group is one of India's most trusted realty majors, headquartered in Bengaluru with a pan-India presence. Over the past five decades, the company has established three distinct and successful residential brands Puravankara, Provident Housing (PHL), and Purva Land - catering to the entire spectrum of housing and plotted development needs.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 41.79 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 16.78 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 30% year on year to Rs 644.20 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KSH International makes weak market debut; lists below issue price

KSH International makes weak market debut; lists below issue price

Coforge board to mull fund raising on December 26

Coforge board to mull fund raising on December 26

Antony Waste Handling Cell jumps after subsidiary bags Rs 329-cr Maharashtra waste project

Antony Waste Handling Cell jumps after subsidiary bags Rs 329-cr Maharashtra waste project

Prestige Estates acquires 25-acre land parcel in Chennai with topline potential of over Rs 5,000 crore

Prestige Estates acquires 25-acre land parcel in Chennai with topline potential of over Rs 5,000 crore

Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches Epinephrine Injection in American market

Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches Epinephrine Injection in American market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon