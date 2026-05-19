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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puravankara spurts after reporting turnaround Q4 performance

Puravankara spurts after reporting turnaround Q4 performance

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Puravankara surged 12.69% to Rs 240.60 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 114.15 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 85.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 177.3% to Rs 1,501.92 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 541.57 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rs 144.96 crore, against a loss before tax of Rs 110.81 crore in the year-ago period.

As of March 31, 2026, net debt stood at Rs 2,321 crore, down Rs 160 crore during the quarter, with the net debt-to-equity ratio at 1.31.

 

Customer collections for Q4 FY26 rose 36% year-on-year to Rs 1,213 crore, while sales value surged 190% year-on-year to Rs 3,547 crore from Rs 1,225 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company also recorded a 37% year-on-year increase in average realisation to Rs 11,787 per sq. ft.

The company reported an estimated surplus of Rs 8,816 crore from ongoing projects, Rs 2,131 crore from commercial projects and Rs 8,343 crore from pipeline projects, taking the total estimated surplus over the next 35 years to Rs 19,290 crore.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a profit of Rs 58 crore for FY26 against a loss of Rs 186 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 85.7% to Rs 3,739.83 crore in FY26.

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During FY26, Puravankara Limited strengthened its development pipeline through a series of strategic acquisitions and joint development agreements across Bengaluru and Mumbai, with a cumulative estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 15,200 crore.

For FY26, Puravankara reported its highest-ever annual sales of Rs 7,407 crore, a 55% increase year-on-year from Rs 4,783 crore in FY25. The company also recorded a 21% year-on-year increase in average realization, which stood at Rs 10,213 per sq. ft. on saleable area. Collections for FY26 rose 15% to Rs 4,258 crore, compared to Rs 3,711 crore in FY25.

Commenting on the companys performance, Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said, Q4FY26 was a staggering quarter for Puravankara as we recorded our highest-ever sales; a 37% increase in average realisation and PAT of Rs 111 crore. The company also strengthened its expansion in Mumbai through redevelopment projects in Malabar Hill and Chembur. With a potential projected surplus of Rs 19,290 crore over the next 3-5 years and a 21.02 msft launch pipeline over 12-15 months, the foundation for sustained growth is in place. Sales guidance for FY 202627 is projected at Rs 11,200 crore across the Southern and Western regions. Our focus now is on accelerating execution, improving collections, and converting todays sales into tomorrows reported profitability.

The Puravankara Group is involved in real estate development, with residential assets constituting most of its portfolio. It is present in both the premium and the affordable housing segments under the brandsurva and Provident, respectively. The group has major operations in Bangalore, with a considerable presence in Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad, apart from Pune.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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