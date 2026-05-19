Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound jumps from two and half month low

British Pound jumps from two and half month low

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
British Pound jumped from a two and half month low against the US dollar after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its forecast for the UK's growth this year, but warned the Iran war and domestic uncertainty could hit the economy. The growth estimate has been upgraded to 1% from 0.8% for 2026 by the IMF. The upgrade comes after figures released last week showed UK economy turned in a positive performance as countrys Q1 2026 GDP figures showed a rise of 1.1% year-on-year, compared to the 1% recorded in Q4 2025. This pushed up GBP/USD from lows around 1.3300 and the counter zoomed up more than 0.60% in last session. It currently trades at 1.3400, up marginally on the day. On NSE, GB/INR futures are quoting up 0.24% at 129.11 after hitting highs above 1.2930 in early morning trades.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

John Cockerill clocks PAT of Rs 7.4 crore in Q1 CY26

John Cockerill clocks PAT of Rs 7.4 crore in Q1 CY26

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AU Small Finance Bank collaborates with Intellect to accelerate its AI-first banking transition

AU Small Finance Bank collaborates with Intellect to accelerate its AI-first banking transition

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Fin. Does not recommend dividend

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Fin. Does not recommend dividend

Edible oil imports up 3% in FY26

Edible oil imports up 3% in FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Ends Adani Civil & Criminal CaseQ4 Results TodayTrump Iran WarningITC Q4 Preview 2026IMD Heatwave AlertPetrol Diesel Price HikeIPL 2026 Points Table