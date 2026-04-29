PVR Inox Ltd soars 2.85%, up for third straight session

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1081.7, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% fall in NIFTY and a 2.83% fall in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1081.7, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24321.3. The Sensex is at 77951.82, up 1.39%. PVR Inox Ltd has added around 17.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1470.85, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 183.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.