ITC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 314.5, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.14% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% drop in NIFTY and a 8.06% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 314.5, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24321.3. The Sensex is at 77951.82, up 1.39%. ITC Ltd has risen around 9.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50882.75, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 180.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 193.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 318.05, up 4.11% on the day. ITC Ltd is down 26.14% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% drop in NIFTY and a 8.06% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 18.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.