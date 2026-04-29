Wednesday, April 29, 2026 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

ITC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 314.5, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.14% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% drop in NIFTY and a 8.06% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 314.5, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24321.3. The Sensex is at 77951.82, up 1.39%. ITC Ltd has risen around 9.32% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50882.75, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 180.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 193.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 318.05, up 4.11% on the day. ITC Ltd is down 26.14% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% drop in NIFTY and a 8.06% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 18.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LIC Housing Finance Ltd soars 2.72%, up for third straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd soars 2.72%, up for third straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd up for third straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd up for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 1.99%, gains for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 1.99%, gains for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd soars 2.36%, Gains for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd soars 2.36%, Gains for third straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd spurts 1.37%, gains for third straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd spurts 1.37%, gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayHindustan Unilever Results PreviewTS SSC Result 2026 TimeGold and Silver Rate TodayNifty Target CutsQ4 Results TodayDividend Stocks todayPersonal Finance