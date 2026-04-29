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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 3.69%, up for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 3.69%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1460, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.86% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% fall in NIFTY and a 17.89% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1460, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24321.3. The Sensex is at 77951.82, up 1.39%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 5.49% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28959.9, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1455.4, up 3.09% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is down 2.86% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% fall in NIFTY and a 17.89% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 34.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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