Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mangalam Organics Ltd, Modis Navnirman Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd and Redtape Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 January 2026.

Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd lost 7.84% to Rs 61.15 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1615 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Organics Ltd tumbled 7.37% to Rs 468.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 579 shares in the past one month.

Modis Navnirman Ltd crashed 6.98% to Rs 305.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2915 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd pared 6.33% to Rs 5.62. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1028 shares in the past one month.

Redtape Ltd fell 6.19% to Rs 121.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 93471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19270 shares in the past one month.

