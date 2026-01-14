Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Elxsi Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd and The Anup Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 January 2026.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd lost 5.78% to Rs 10.44 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd crashed 4.46% to Rs 5537.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23904 shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd tumbled 3.77% to Rs 971.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21011 shares in the past one month.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd dropped 3.74% to Rs 747.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3838 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4022 shares in the past one month.

The Anup Engineering Ltd shed 3.50% to Rs 2002.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1131 shares in the past one month.

