Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 18.61% to Rs 65.14 crore

Net loss of Quick Heal Technologies reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.61% to Rs 65.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.21% to Rs 5.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.19% to Rs 279.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 291.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales65.1480.03 -19 279.53291.75 -4 OPM %-13.0212.55 --2.366.02 - PBDT-2.9416.73 PL 13.9638.81 -64 PBT-6.5713.55 PL 1.0026.21 -96 NP-3.2514.04 PL 5.0424.24 -79

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

