Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.44%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.44%

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index ended down 1.44% at 55598.05 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd shed 6.48%, Varun Beverages Ltd slipped 2.00% and United Breweries Ltd dropped 1.78%. The Nifty FMCG index has fallen 0.00% over last one year compared to the 8.90% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.31% and Nifty Media index added 1.11% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.82% to close at 24609.7 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.79% to close at 80951.99 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 22 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

