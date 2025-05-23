Friday, May 23, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

ITC, Eternal and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were the top traded contracts

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,890, a premium of 36.87 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,853.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty50 jumped 243.45 points or 0.99% to 24,853.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.11% to 17.28.

ITC, Eternal and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vimta Labs allots 18,272 equity shares under ESOP

Vimta Labs allots 18,272 equity shares under ESOP

Bondada Engineering receives solar power project of Rs 9000 cr

Bondada Engineering receives solar power project of Rs 9000 cr

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

Kirloskar Inds gains after Q4 PAT climbs 95% QoQ to Rs 47 cr

Kirloskar Inds gains after Q4 PAT climbs 95% QoQ to Rs 47 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon