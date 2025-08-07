Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 0.99%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 0.99%

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 0.99% at 1636.8 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd rose 3.09%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 2.08% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 1.66%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 21.00% over last one year compared to the 1.23% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 0.87% and Nifty Pharma index gained 0.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.09% to close at 24596.15 while the SENSEX increased 0.10% to close at 80623.26 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty ends above 24,550; media shares in demand

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO of API Holdings

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

