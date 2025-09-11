Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.02%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.02%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 1.02% at 1627.45 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd jumped 4.27%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 2.04% and D B Corp Ltd added 1.85%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 22.00% over last one year compared to the 0.35% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 0.98% and Nifty Energy index increased 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.13% to close at 25005.5 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.15% to close at 81548.73 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices end with minor gains; Nifty closes above 25,000 level

Indices end with minor gains; Nifty closes above 25,000 level

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Japanese markets rally on easing tariff worries

Japanese markets rally on easing tariff worries

China's Shanghai Composite index climbs 1.65%

China's Shanghai Composite index climbs 1.65%

Outcome of board meeting of Oil India

Outcome of board meeting of Oil India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon