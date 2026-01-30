Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 59.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.97% to Rs 731.38 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 59.47% to Rs 28.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 731.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 609.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.731.38609.6313.7119.48121.03133.3667.8193.7228.4570.19

