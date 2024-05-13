Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 1.77%

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index closed up 1.77% at 18939 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Cipla Ltd gained 5.61%, Lupin Ltd rose 4.98% and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumped 4.44%. The Nifty Pharma index is up 52.00% over last one year compared to the 20.69% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index is down 1.68% and Nifty MNC index increased 1.59% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.22% to close at 22104.05 while the SENSEX added 0.15% to close at 72776.13 today.
First Published: May 13 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

