Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 4.36%, NIFTY Crashes 2.12%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 4.36%, NIFTY Crashes 2.12%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 4.36% at 1049 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd fell 5.57%, Phoenix Mills Ltd slipped 5.40% and DLF Ltd shed 5.35%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 85.00% over last one year compared to the 29.91% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has slid 2.88% and Nifty Infrastructure index is down 2.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 2.12% to close at 25250.1 while the SENSEX has declined 2.10% to close at 82497.1 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Unemployment, people

Haryana Assembly elections: Jobs, infra poll points in cities near Delhi

Marico

Marico gains 4%; hits new high in weak market on stable volume growth in Q2

ICC Women's T20 World CICC Women's T20 World Cup - BAN-W vs SCO-Wup

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W vs SCO-W live time, playing 11, streaming

PremiumEquity

Equity mop up increases 2.2 times in H1FY25, says Prime Database

sebi market

Broking stocks end mixed after Sebi's new F&O framework tightening

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon