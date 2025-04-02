Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.61%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.61%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 3.61% at 854.65 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 5.29%, Godrej Properties Ltd jumped 5.16% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 3.54%. The Nifty Realty index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 3.92% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty India Consumption index added 1.55% and Nifty FMCG index increased 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.72% to close at 23332.35 while the SENSEX added 0.78% to close at 76617.44 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR settles marginally lower; Heightened uncertainty over Trump's tariff announcements weigh

INR settles marginally lower; Heightened uncertainty over Trump's tariff announcements weigh

Indices snap 2-day losses; Nifty ends above 23,300; realty share jumps

Indices snap 2-day losses; Nifty ends above 23,300; realty share jumps

K E C International secures orders worth Rs 1,236 cr

K E C International secures orders worth Rs 1,236 cr

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals inks in-licensing agreement with WiQo

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals inks in-licensing agreement with WiQo

AWL Agri Business launches Fortune Cake Premix for B2B & HoReCa segments

AWL Agri Business launches Fortune Cake Premix for B2B & HoReCa segments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon