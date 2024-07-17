R O Jewels standalone net profit declines 96.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 97.66% to Rs 6.38 crore

Net profit of R O Jewels declined 96.36% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 97.66% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 272.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.