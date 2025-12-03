Rabi sowing up, wheat acreage rises around 17%

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The total area sown under rabi crops in the ongoing winter season has edged up by 35.33 lakh hectares to 393.07 lakh hectares as on November 28, compared with the corresponding figure of 357.73 lakh hectares in the same period last year, data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare showed.
The official figures show that the area under wheat has soared by 16.91 per cent to 187.37 lakh hectares from 160.26 lakh hectares during the same period last year.
The area under pulses such as urad, lentils (masur), and moong has gone up to 87.01 lakh hectares from 85.06 lakh hectares during the same period last year.
The area covered under coarse cereals or millets such as jowar, bajra and ragi has gone up by 2.48 lakh hectares to 29.06 lakh hectares during the current season so far, compared to 26.58 lakh hectares in the same period of the previous year.
The area under oilseeds has increased by 3.14 lakh hectares to 80,53 lakh hectares from 77.38 lakh hectares in the same period last year.
