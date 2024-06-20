Business Standard
Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 20 cr

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
The public sector enterprise announced that it has received a work order from South Central Railway for telecomminucation works, aggregating to Rs 20.22 crore.
The order includes telecomminucation works for provision of IP-MPLS in 523 RKM of secunderabad division of South Central Railway.
The project is valued at Rs 20,22,05,784 and is expected to be completed by 18 June 2025.
RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.
The company reported 3.04% rise in net profit to Rs 77.53 crore on 19.39% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 832.7 crore in Q4 FY24 over in Q4 FY23.
Shares of Railtel Corporation of India shed 0.67% to Rs 423.90 on the BSE.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

