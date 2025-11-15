Rajesh Exports Q2 PAT slides 9% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Rajesh Exports reported 8.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.06 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 19.74 crore posted in Q2 FY25.However, revenue from operations surged 91% YoY to Rs 3,365.43 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
On a sequential basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 2.32%, while revenue increased 135.91%.
Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 22.04 crore in Q2 FY26, down 5.1% from Rs 23.22 crore reported in Q2 FY25.
On a half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 6.8% to Rs 35.71 crore on 92.2% increase in revenue to Rs 4,791.99 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Rajesh Exports is one of the largest manufacturers of gold products in the world. The company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products in wholesale markets and jewellery showrooms across India.
The counter rose 1.33% to Rs 187.20 on the BSE.
