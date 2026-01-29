Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 21.29% in the December 2025 quarter

ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 21.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 18.48% to Rs 1084.22 crore

Net profit of ASK Automotive rose 21.29% to Rs 79.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 1084.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 915.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1084.22915.10 18 OPM %13.0012.10 -PBDT134.25108.49 24 PBT105.2985.91 23 NP79.9265.89 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

