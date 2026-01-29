ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 21.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.48% to Rs 1084.22 crore

Net profit of ASK Automotive rose 21.29% to Rs 79.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 1084.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 915.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1084.22915.1013.0012.10134.25108.49105.2985.9179.9265.89

