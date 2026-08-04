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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rashi Peripherals forms joint venture with Restar Corporation, Japan

Rashi Peripherals forms joint venture with Restar Corporation, Japan

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

Rashi Peripherals has entered into a joint venture with Restar Corporation, a leading Japanese electronics and technology company.

As part of the transaction, Rashi Peripherals will transfer its semiconductor business division into a wholly owned subsidiary headquartered in Bengaluru and step-down subsidiary headquartered in Singapore. Restar Corporation - a S$4 billion conglomerate, will subsequently acquire a 26% equity stake in the subsidiary, with the JV scheduled to officially commence operations in October 2026.

The partnership will focus on delivering advanced Image Sensing Solutions for Industrial and Automotive applications, supported by localized engineering, design, and technical services tailored to the Indian market.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 8:16 PM IST