RateGain successfully deploys Rev-AI for Green Motion South Africa

RateGain successfully deploys Rev-AI for Green Motion South Africa

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced the significant success of Green Motion South Africa with Rev-AI, its AI-powered demand forecasting and dynamic pricing platform.

A key player in South Africas car rental market, Green Motion South Africa has built its reputation on sustainability and service excellence. However, managing pricing across a growing leet in a volatile post pandemic landscape presented new challenges. By adopting Rev-AI by RateGain, Green Motion South Africa overcame key operational hurdles, introducing intelligent automation to streamline pricing, centralize insights, and enhance revenue performance during peak demand periods.

Key outcomes include:

- 51.8% Revenue Growth: Leveraging Rev-AIs demand-responsive pricing during the OctVDec 2024 peak season delivered a 51.8% uplift in revenue. h

 

- 24% Increase in Revenue Per Day (RPD): Automated pricing optimization drove higher returns across bookings. h

- 15+ Million Real-Time Price Updates: Rev-AI executed more than 15 million rate changes in just three months, ensuring pricing was aligned with demand shifts. h

- 150+ Hours of Manual Work Saved: Automation replaced manual pricing updates, saving over ive hours daily and enabling the team to focus on leet strategy and operational expansion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

