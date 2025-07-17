Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zaggle Prepaid gains on inking pact with Tyger Capital

Zaggle Prepaid gains on inking pact with Tyger Capital

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 1.50% to Rs 426.70 after the company said it entered into an agreement with Tyger Capital.

Under this agreement, Zaggle will offer its Zaggle Zoyer Platform along with utility bill payment services. This will be completed within 24 months according to the terms of the original agreement.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 62.5% to Rs 31.14 crore on a 50.8% increase in net sales to Rs 412.11 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Navkar Corporation gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 2 crore in Q1

HDFC AMC rallies after Q1 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 748 cr

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Thermax Ltd counter

Satin Creditcare Network opens its first branch in Aizawl, Mizoram

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

