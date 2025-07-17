Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Magellanic Cloud Ltd, Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd, Shubham Polyspin Ltd and Bluspring Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 July 2025.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd tumbled 16.91% to Rs 42.44 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Magellanic Cloud Ltd crashed 8.42% to Rs 89.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 141.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd lost 7.42% to Rs 5.86. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd plummeted 6.54% to Rs 31.86. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49275 shares in the past one month.

Bluspring Enterprises Ltd shed 5.81% to Rs 89.48. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

