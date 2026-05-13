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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ratnaveer Precision Engineering board appoints director

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering board appoints director

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

At meeting held on 12 May 2026

The board of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering at its meeting held on 12 May 2026 has approved the appointment of Kashyap Shah (DIN: 02167256) as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 1st term of 5 consecutive years with effect from 12 May 2026.

 

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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