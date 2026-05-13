Ratnaveer Precision Engineering board appoints director
At meeting held on 12 May 2026The board of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering at its meeting held on 12 May 2026 has approved the appointment of Kashyap Shah (DIN: 02167256) as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 1st term of 5 consecutive years with effect from 12 May 2026.
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST