Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI eases process for updation of KYC

RBI eases process for updation of KYC

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came up with a list of of amendments to its Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. The Reserve Bank has observed a large pendency in periodic updation of KYC including in the accounts opened for credit of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)/ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) under Government schemes to facilitate credit of DBTs and/ or scholarship amount (DBT/ EBT/ scholarship beneficiaries) and accounts opened under PMJDY.

In order to further ease the process for the convenience of customers, the instructions regarding updation/ periodic updation of KYC have been amended with the intent, inter alia, to allow BCs to facilitate in the process of KYC updation vide Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) (Amendment) Directions, 2025. Similar amendments related to inoperative accounts and unclaimed deposits have been made.

 

The processes of onboarding customer and updation/ periodic updation of KYC have been simplified as follows:

Face-to-face mode for onboarding the customer

Customer may be onboarded in face-to-face mode through Aadhaar biometric based e-KYC authenticating and, in such case, if customer wants to provide a current address, different from the address as per the identity information available in the UIDAI database (i.e., Central Identities Data Repository), he may give a self-declaration to that effect to the RE (ref. paragraph 16 of the Master Direction on KYC). Further, Digital KYC process is also allowed for customer onboarding.

Also Read

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final day 2 live updates and scorecard

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2: Bavuma-Bedingham bat on for South Africa

Plane crash, smoke

Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE news: Air India chairman confirms crash; says rescue ops underway

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash

Air India plane with 242 onboard crashes in Ahmedabad: Top developments

Pete Hegseth

Pentagon chief warns China preparing for war, calls Beijing top US threat

air india plane

Boeing shares fall after Air India flight crashes near Ahmedabad airport

Non-face-to-face (NFTF) modes for onboarding the customer

Consent-based onboarding of customer in NFTF mode may be done using Aadhaar OTP based e-KYC authentication which is subject to certain conditions (ref. paragraph 17 of the Master Direction on KYC). Further, such account shall be placed under strict monitoring, and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) procedure shall be completed within a year. Customer onboarding in NFTF mode using digital modes such as KYC Identifier, equivalent e-documents, documents issued through DigiLocker, and non-digital modes such as obtaining copy of OVD certified by additional certifying authorities as allowed for NRIs and PIOs are subject to certain conditions.

Customer onboarding using Video based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP)

V-CIP is an alternate method of CDD by an authorised official of the RE by undertaking seamless, secure, live, informed and consent based audiovisual interaction with the customer to obtain identification information required for CDD purpose. V-CIP is treated on par with face-to-face onboarding.

Simplified process of updation and periodic updation of KYC

Self-declarations - REs are allowed to obtain self-declaration regarding "no change in KYC information" or "a change only in address details" from customers using digital and non-digital modes, through customer's email / mobile number registered with the RE, ATMs, digital channels (such as online banking / internet banking, mobile application of RE), letter, BCs, etc. The updation/ periodic updation of KYC records are allowed to be carried out at any branch of the RE with which customer maintains the account. Aadhaar OTP based e-KYC and V-CIP are permitted for the purpose of updation/ periodic updation of KYC. The REs have been directed to update customers' KYC information/ records based on the update notification received from CKYCR.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kay Cee Energy & Infra hits the roof on securing Rs 28 cr transmission order from RVPN

Kay Cee Energy & Infra hits the roof on securing Rs 28 cr transmission order from RVPN

C.E. Info Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

C.E. Info Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

C E Info Systems slumps after block deal

C E Info Systems slumps after block deal

Ashoka Buildcon tumbles as GST notice triggers search & seizure operation

Ashoka Buildcon tumbles as GST notice triggers search & seizure operation

Cyient Semiconductors announces strategic collaboration with MIPS

Cyient Semiconductors announces strategic collaboration with MIPS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratWhy Stock Market Down TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon