Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI reschedules Aug MPC meet due to administrative exigencies

RBI reschedules Aug MPC meet due to administrative exigencies

Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has advanced its August Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by a day due to administrative exigencies. As per the schedule announced on March 26, 2025, the MPC meeting in August was between August 5-7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement. Due to administrative exigencies, the MPC meeting has been rescheduled to August 4-6, 2025, it said.

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

