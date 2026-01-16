RBL Bank Ltd soars 4.21%

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 325.15, up 4.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 109.61% in last one year as compared to a 11% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.19% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 325.15, up 4.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25755.6. The Sensex is at 83702.57, up 0.38%. RBL Bank Ltd has risen around 9.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28561.85, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

