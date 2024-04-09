Sensex (    %)
                             
Real Estate stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 146.04 points or 1.95% at 7628.19 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 7.89%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 6.73%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.36%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.26%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 0.99%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.91%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.24%).
On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.42%), and Swan Energy Ltd (down 0.35%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 240.54 or 0.32% at 74983.04.
The Nifty 50 index was up 63.7 points or 0.28% at 22730.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 229.7 points or 0.5% at 46233.56.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.57 points or 0.36% at 13934.
On BSE,1811 shares were trading in green, 1116 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

