RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit declines 51.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.28% to Rs 960.32 croreNet profit of RHI Magnesita India declined 51.61% to Rs 35.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 72.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 960.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 878.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales960.32878.76 9 OPM %10.6417.51 -PBDT95.01146.32 -35 PBT47.9398.14 -51 NP35.2772.88 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content