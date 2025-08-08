Friday, August 08, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit declines 51.61% in the June 2025 quarter

RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit declines 51.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Sales rise 9.28% to Rs 960.32 crore

Net profit of RHI Magnesita India declined 51.61% to Rs 35.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 72.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 960.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 878.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales960.32878.76 9 OPM %10.6417.51 -PBDT95.01146.32 -35 PBT47.9398.14 -51 NP35.2772.88 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

