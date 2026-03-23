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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites secures contract worth Rs 105.69 cr

Rites secures contract worth Rs 105.69 cr

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

From Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow

Rites has received Letter of Acceptance from Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow for comprehensive maintenance contract of dedicated test track between Gudha and Thathana Mithri stations of Jodhpur division of NWR. The contract is valued at Rs 105.69 crore.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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