Rites secures contract worth Rs 105.69 cr
From Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), LucknowRites has received Letter of Acceptance from Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow for comprehensive maintenance contract of dedicated test track between Gudha and Thathana Mithri stations of Jodhpur division of NWR. The contract is valued at Rs 105.69 crore.
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 10:16 AM IST