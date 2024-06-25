Rossell India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Geojit Financial Services Ltd, Vikas Lifecare Ltd, SMC Global Securities Ltd and Lancer Containers Lines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2024.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd, Vikas Lifecare Ltd, SMC Global Securities Ltd and Lancer Containers Lines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2024.

Rossell India Ltd crashed 6.72% to Rs 516.4 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 67713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12929 shares in the past one month.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd tumbled 6.58% to Rs 105.19. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vikas Lifecare Ltd lost 6.03% to Rs 5.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

SMC Global Securities Ltd slipped 5.69% to Rs 161.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43892 shares in the past one month.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd dropped 5.54% to Rs 47.92. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News