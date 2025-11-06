Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels sign new property in Bathinda, Punjab

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels sign new property in Bathinda, Punjab

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels is expanding its footprint in Punjab with the signing of a new 51 key Regenta Resort in Bathinda, a vibrant city known for its historic significance and growing industrial and agricultural prominence in the Malwa region.

The upcoming property, developed in partnership with Firdaus Hotels, will operate under a Management Agreement. This signing aligns with the group's strategy to strengthen its presence in key regional centres and deliver high-quality hospitality experiences in Tier-II cities with strong tourism and business potential.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for Desidustat

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for Desidustat

Indices trade near flat line; media shares skid

Indices trade near flat line; media shares skid

Britannia Inds gains as Q2 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 654 cr

Britannia Inds gains as Q2 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 654 cr

CCL Products hits fresh all-time high after strong Q2 performance

CCL Products hits fresh all-time high after strong Q2 performance

Redington surges on strong Q2 performance

Redington surges on strong Q2 performance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon