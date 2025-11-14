Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.80% to Rs 4.41 croreNet profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries declined 90.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.80% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.415.00 -12 OPM %4.0810.20 -PBDT0.370.81 -54 PBT0.040.52 -92 NP0.040.40 -90
