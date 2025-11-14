Parker Agrochem Exports standalone net profit rises 113.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.30% to Rs 1.51 croreNet profit of Parker Agrochem Exports rose 113.64% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.30% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.511.15 31 OPM %35.1026.09 -PBDT0.490.29 69 PBT0.470.24 96 NP0.470.22 114
