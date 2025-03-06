Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPP Infra hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 81 crore

RPP Infra hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 81 crore

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

RPP Infra Projects was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 137.55 after the company received a letter of acceptance for a new project worth Rs 80.98 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The project aims to improve water supply by constructing underground tanks, water distribution stations, and laying of feeder mains in Areas I & V, including the replacement of PVC water mains, renewal of outdated water mains, and strengthening various sizes of water mains in different depots in Areas IV & V under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam in Tamil Nadu.

The project also includes stormwater drainage works in the Kovalam Basin (Package 16) under the KfW fund, benefiting various streets in Zone 15 of the Greater Chennai Corporation. The project is expected to be completed within 12 months.

 

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped by 17.1% to Rs 18.87 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 16.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 355.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences rises after receiving US FDA approval for leukemia treatment drug Dasatinib

Zydus Lifesciences rises after receiving US FDA approval for leukemia treatment drug Dasatinib

Zaggle Prepaid gains after inking Zatix Service Agreement with Tech Mahindra

Zaggle Prepaid gains after inking Zatix Service Agreement with Tech Mahindra

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 6.92%, BSE Energy index Rises 1.68%

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 6.92%, BSE Energy index Rises 1.68%

Angel One announces key business performance for Feb'25

Angel One announces key business performance for Feb'25

RBI to continue liquidity boost via OMO purchase, USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auctions

RBI to continue liquidity boost via OMO purchase, USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auctions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodaySA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon