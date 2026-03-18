Rupee Bottoms Out

At 92.8000 per Dollar

Rupee closed at its record-low level of 92.8000 per Dollar on Wednesday (18 March 2026), versus its previous close of 92.4575 per Dollar.

The Currency market will be shut for trading tomorrow (19th March 2026) on account of local holiday for Gudi Padwa. Trading will resume on Friday (20 March 2026).

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