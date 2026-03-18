Wednesday, March 18, 2026 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rupee Bottoms Out

Rupee Bottoms Out

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

At 92.8000 per Dollar

Rupee closed at its record-low level of 92.8000 per Dollar on Wednesday (18 March 2026), versus its previous close of 92.4575 per Dollar.

The Currency market will be shut for trading tomorrow (19th March 2026) on account of local holiday for Gudi Padwa. Trading will resume on Friday (20 March 2026).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GSP Crop Science subscribed 1.61 times

GSP Crop Science subscribed 1.61 times

Cabinet approves MSP funding to CCI for for direct support to cotton farmers

Cabinet approves MSP funding to CCI for for direct support to cotton farmers

India Ratings and Research assigns 'AA/A1+' rating to credit facilities of Godrej Agrovet

India Ratings and Research assigns 'AA/A1+' rating to credit facilities of Godrej Agrovet

Arman Financial Services receives ratings action from Acuite Ratings & Research

Arman Financial Services receives ratings action from Acuite Ratings & Research

LTM recognized as NVIDIA Partner Network 'Rising Star Consulting Partner of the Year'

LTM recognized as NVIDIA Partner Network 'Rising Star Consulting Partner of the Year'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFPI Outflows IndiaPradyut BordoloiNifty Microcap Stocks OutlookGold and Silver Rate todayWho was Ali Larijani Killed?US Self Deportation OfferIPL Injured Players ListLPG Crisis