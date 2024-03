At 83.4400 per Dollar

The currency market will be closed for trading tomorrow, Friday (29 March 2024), on account of holiday for Good Friday. The market will resume trading on Monday (01 April 2024).

Rupee closed lower at 83.4400 per Dollar on Thursday (28 March 2024), versus its previous close of 83.4000 per Dollar.