Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy wins Rs 17-cr solar pump supply order from MSEDCL

Saatvik Green Energy wins Rs 17-cr solar pump supply order from MSEDCL

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Saatvik Green Energy said that it has received a commercial order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (MSEDCL) for the supply of solar photovoltaic water pumps.

The order entails the supply of 1,000 solar photovoltaic water pumping systems, with an approximate value of Rs 16.74 crore.

The scope of work includes installation and commissioning of the systems, which are to be completed within 60 days from the date of issuance of the notice to proceed or work order by the concerned circle office.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any promoter or promoter group interest. The company also clarified that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

 

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

The companys net profit rose 36% year-on-year to Rs 83.24 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 61.20 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 61.6% YoY to Rs 768.03 crore from Rs 475.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Saatvik Green Energy rose 0.13% to Rs 382.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

