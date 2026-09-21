Sai Life Sciences Ltd soars 1.03%, up for third straight session

Sai Life Sciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1617, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 84.95% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% gain in NIFTY and a 20.91% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1617, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23413.6. The Sensex is at 74819.64, up 0.71%. Sai Life Sciences Ltd has added around 12.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sai Life Sciences Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26710.1, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 94.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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