SAL Automotive standalone net profit rises 1.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.97% to Rs 88.11 croreNet profit of SAL Automotive rose 1.08% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.97% to Rs 88.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.69% to Rs 5.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.84% to Rs 377.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales88.1160.78 45 377.76307.52 23 OPM %2.354.84 -3.374.14 - PBDT2.572.22 16 12.1510.89 12 PBT1.461.23 19 7.876.78 16 NP0.940.93 1 5.395.10 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content