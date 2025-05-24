BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 15.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.27% to Rs 17.82 croreNet profit of BDH Industries declined 15.88% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.27% to Rs 17.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.08% to Rs 9.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.51% to Rs 66.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales17.8227.11 -34 66.5185.83 -23 OPM %17.2314.05 -17.4414.47 - PBDT3.634.14 -12 13.3713.82 -3 PBT3.403.96 -14 12.4613.25 -6 NP2.492.96 -16 9.279.87 -6
