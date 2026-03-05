Sammaan Capital allots NCDs aggregating Rs 280 cr
On private placement basisSammaan Capital has on 05 March 2026 allotted (i) 12,500 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debenture of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 125 crore (reissuance) and (ii) 15,500 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debenture of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 155 crore (fresh issue), on a private placement basis.
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 6:16 PM IST