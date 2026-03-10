Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sanathan Textiles Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sanathan Textiles Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Transwarranty Finance Ltd, DIC India Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2026.

Sanathan Textiles Ltd lost 8.19% to Rs 364.9 at 09:05 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 586 shares in the past one month.

 

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd crashed 7.39% to Rs 152.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 89427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66636 shares in the past one month.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd tumbled 6.70% to Rs 13.79. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 379 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6502 shares in the past one month.

DIC India Ltd pared 6.55% to Rs 504.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 745 shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd slipped 6.44% to Rs 87. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 698 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

