SBFC Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SBFC Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2024.
SBFC Finance Ltd surged 13.58% to Rs 100.06 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.
 
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd spiked 13.31% to Rs 1315.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7158 shares in the past one month.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd soared 8.59% to Rs 566.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89892 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43131 shares in the past one month.
V-Mart Retail Ltd rose 7.92% to Rs 3993.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 867 shares in the past one month.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd jumped 7.45% to Rs 141.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.17 lakh shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

